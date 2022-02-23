If You Have To Drive On Icy Roads...A retired Texas State Trooper who has spent the last 10 years as the chief instructor at Ideal Driving School in Plano took CBS 11 out for a lesson on how to drive on ice-covered roads.

Fort Worth Crews Working Hard To Keep Roads As Safe As PossibleCrews are working 12-hour shifts the next couple days to watch and treat icy spots on the roadways with the major concern being elevated surfaces.

MedStar Offers Tips For Staying Safe During Winter StormMedStar said on Feb. 23 that its crews have responded to 43 crashes since 3:30 a.m., an over 300% increase from yesterday.