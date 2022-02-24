CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Traveling along the roads in North Texas during this winter weather event is dangerous for everyone — even first-responders.
Freezing rain and drizzle left a glaze of ice on roads and caused traffic accidents across the Metroplex, including one involving a Carrollton police officer.
While bridges, overpasses and elevated surfaces are particularly treacherous, the crash seen above happened on a side-street, at Marsh Lane and Belmeade Drive.
Sand trucks were making their way to busy roadways, like in other North Texas cities, but they can't be everywhere.
Shortly after the squad car crash, a Carrollton Fire Rescue was hit while responding to a crash along East Trinity Mills Road.
No one is believed to have been injured in either incident.
Ice accumulations between .25″ and .50″ is expected in some parts of the Metroplex.