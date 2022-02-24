DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Missing mother of two, Kyaira Nicole Williams, was found on Feb. 23, at southbound 8800 Julius Schepps Freeway under a bridge, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, Dallas police said.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced her deceased at the scene.
Detectives arrested Williams' husband, Brannon Williams, 26, in connection to her death.
He was transported to the Dallas County Jail where his bond will be set by a Dallas County Magistrate.
