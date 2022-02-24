First Alert Weather School Closings And Delays For Friday
By CBSDFW.com Staff
EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Euless Police Department is asking for help finding a Chevy/GMC SUV that’s possibly connected to a Feb. 19 hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old seriously injured.

According to social media and a GoFundMe page, the teen, identified only as ‘Alyssa,’ is in critical condition with a broken pelvis, clavicle, fractured ear, damage to her spleen, bleeding in the head, and ligament damage to her neck preventing neurons from her brain to properly give commands to her body when spoken to. She’s unable to respond to commands, or open her eyes, squeeze hands or move her fingers. She potentially has a brain injury, too, according to the page.

Anyone with any information about the Feb. 19 hit-and-run should contact police immediately. (courtesy: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-alyssa-a-hit-and-run-victim)

The day after the hit-and-run, Euless police shared an image of a possible witness.

According to Alyssa’s GoFundMe page, police said she was struck twice by two different vehicles but that neither driver stopped. Someone called 911 but it isn’t clear who.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact police immediately.

