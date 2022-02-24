EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Euless Police Department is asking for help finding a Chevy/GMC SUV that’s possibly connected to a Feb. 19 hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old seriously injured.
EPD needs help identifying a Chevy/GMC SUV involved in a hit & run accident on Sat, Feb 19th at 6:45pm. The attached photo is similar to the involved. The accident occurred on Hwy 10 (W Euless Blvd). If you have info, please contact Detective Cunningham at 817-685-1559. pic.twitter.com/hBpiuNlIAU
— Euless Police (@EulessPolice) February 24, 2022
According to social media and a GoFundMe page, the teen, identified only as ‘Alyssa,’ is in critical condition with a broken pelvis, clavicle, fractured ear, damage to her spleen, bleeding in the head, and ligament damage to her neck preventing neurons from her brain to properly give commands to her body when spoken to. She’s unable to respond to commands, or open her eyes, squeeze hands or move her fingers. She potentially has a brain injury, too, according to the page.
The day after the hit-and-run, Euless police shared an image of a possible witness.
Looking for a possible witness to a Hit & Run accident on 2-19-22 at 6:45pm in the 1200 block W. Euless Blvd. The vehicle is a black or dark color Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup (or GMC Sierra). If you have info, please contact Detective Cunningham at 817-685-1559. pic.twitter.com/cfEpLmGKvY
— Euless Police (@EulessPolice) February 20, 2022