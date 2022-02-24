FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD announced Thursday afternoon, it will operate on a two-hour delay for students on Friday, Feb. 25.
Buses will run on a two-hour delayed scheduled as well.
Staff are asked to report at the usual time.
Transportation employees should report two hours later than usual.
Elementary schools will open at 9:50 a.m., middle school will start at 11:15 a.m., and high schools will begin at 10:25 a.m.
All non-UIL after school events on Friday are cancelled, including the Fort Worth After School Program.
Head coaches will communicate with athletes about any change in schedule for games.
