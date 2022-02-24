Fort Worth ISD Classes Will Start 2-Hours Later FridayBuses will run on a two-hour delayed scheduled as well. Staff are asked to report at the usual time.

North Texas ER Doctor Warns Of Multiple Ways People Get Hurt In Frigid, Icy WeatherThe sub-freezing temperatures often lead to more medical emergencies, with people getting hurt as a result of the icy conditions or too much time in the extreme cold.

Winter Storm Warning Still In Effect As Freezing Drizzle Moves Out Of North TexasOn this First Alert Weather Day CBS 11 Meteorologists are watching the morning icing event that is moving to the east, expecting the trend to continue through the afternoon.