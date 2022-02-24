DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ever since last year’s deadly freeze, whenever temperatures across Texas drop below freezing, the question comes up whether our power grid will hold up.
On Thursday, Feb. 24, electricity usage peaked shortly after 9:00 a.m. at more than 61,000 MW. At the time, ERCOT was operating with a cushion of around 4,000 MW – meaning there was enough electricity to spare in the system to power 800,000 additional homes.READ MORE: Fort Worth ISD Classes Will Start 2-Hours Later Friday
ERCOT is forecasting electricity usage to once again exceed 60,000 MW on Friday around 8:00a.m.
On Wednesday, ERCOT sought permission from environmental regulators to be lenient on emissions rules for power plants during this freeze.READ MORE: 2 Northlake Officers Injured After Truck Collides With 3 Vehicles On I-35W
The required public notice to Texas Commission on Environmental Quality stated, “ERCOT anticipates tight grid conditions late this evening through Friday, February 25, 2022. To ensure all possible generation is available to serve system demand, ERCOT has requested that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) exercise its enforcement discretion with respect to generator exceedances of TCEQ air permit limitations.”
ERCOT made a similar request to TCEQ earlier this month before the last winter freeze to hit the state.MORE NEWS: North Texas ER Doctor Warns Of Multiple Ways People Get Hurt In Frigid, Icy Weather