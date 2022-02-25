FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth have issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler.
Harmony Rodriguez is 11 months old and officials believe she could be in danger. The toddler was last seen in the 13500 block of Little River Road on February 24.
Authorities believe she may be with her non-custodial father, 26-year-old Lancelot Dawkins.
Dawkins is a Black man who stands 6’2″, weighs around 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Harmony is a Black girl who stands about 26 inches tall and weighs 30 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow and brown onesie.
Harmony may be with someone traveling in a white Jeep Wrangler with black trim and black steps.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the toddler should call 911 or Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222