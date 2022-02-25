FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Kay Bailey Hutchison, the U.S. Ambassador to NATO for former President Donald Trump, condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Hutchison, who also served as a Republican U.S. Senator of Texas warned Friday that more trouble could be ahead if the United States and its European allies don’t come down hard on Russia now.

“Right now, we are seeing a Cold War. But what we need to do is prevent a hot war. And how we act in this Cold War period with Ukraine will determine if we are going to get into a hot war, which would be so much more dangerous for America.”

She said Russian President Vladimir Putin is testing the U.S. and its allies.

“You could go around the globe and point out our adversaries, they’re looking at how we handle this. They looked at how we handled Afghanistan and I think that emboldened our adversaries to think that well, maybe we would just go away.”

Ukraine is a NATO partner not a member, so the United States and NATO won’t send troops to defend that nation.

If Russia were to invade another country that is a NATO member, Hutchison said American troops would be among those sent to defend that country from Russia. “Any invasion of a NATO country will cause that to happen. So we’re looking out ahead, and the Europeans need to come to the table with us.”

She said Europe must join the U.S. in imposing even tougher sanctions against Russia. “I think we need to go into the heaviest sanctions against Russia to really hobble their economy, we need to have trade controls that will keep them from being able to sell their Russian oil and gas.”

Hutchison also believes the U.S. should sell its liquified natural gas to Europe. “We need to provide our European allies the gas they need so they don’t have to rely on Russia and have that leverage that Russia holds.”

CBS 11 emailed the U.S. Department of Energy Friday afternoon to see if the U.S. is considering exporting liquified natural gas to Europe but we didn’t hear back.

Hutchison said Putin needs to pay a price for his invasion into Ukraine and said that didn’t happen after he invaded Georgia in 2008 and annexed Crimea in 2014.

“There were no real consequences. We need to have consequences for this, he needs to know that Russia will suffer, that his people will suffer, there will be Russians killed.”

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE