DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – DART officials said that normal bus and rail service will resume on Saturday, Feb. 26 on regular schedules.
DART rail service has been suspended since Wednesday, Feb. 23 due to the icy conditions a bout of winter weather brought through North Texas. Those conditions made operating the train potentially dangerous for patrons and workers, and the decision was made to suspend service until officials were confident about being able to operate safely.
"The safety of DART riders and employees will always be the primary focus of the agency," said Michele Wong Krause, chair of the DART Board of Directors. "Throughout the extreme weather this week, DART continued to provide service through our bus network, including 14 bus routes dedicated to riders at our rail stations. DART employees also worked throughout the night transporting passengers after service hours from rail and bus stations to ensure they got home safely."
Riders can continue to stay informed about service changes by registering for DART Alerts.
In anticipation of more cold weather this weekend, some DART transit centers will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27. DART staff will be at each location to help riders into the transit center.
The transit centers included are:
- Addison Transit Center
- Central Business District (CBD) West Transfer Center
- Central Business District (CBD) East Transfer Center
- Cockrell Hill Transfer Location
- Downtown Garland Station
- Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station
- J.B. Jackson, Jr. Transit Center
- Ledbetter Station
- Parker Road Station
- South Garland Transit Center