AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott is calling on two state agencies to “use every available resource to safeguard the state’s critical infrastructure and to assist local governments and school districts in Texas with their needs.”

On Friday, Feb. 25, Gov. Abbott cites enhanced potential for Russian cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure and private businesses in the United States, as a potential response by Russia to U.S. sanctions against Russia in the wake of President Vladimir Putin’s sending troops to invade Ukraine.

Abbott sent a letter to the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) outlining the following “critical actions” he wants taken:

Enhance Texas’ cyber security through the use of best industry practices and other key measures.

Ensure Texas can quickly detect a potential cyber intrusion through the use of software services, such as antivirus and endpoint detection and response technologies.

Prepare for an intrusion by utilizing a cyber incident response team.

Maximize the state’s resilience to a destructive cyber incident.

Track and report any attacks from Russian sources so the public is fully aware of their tactics.

“Protecting the state of Texas from cyber threats during this time of Russian aggression is paramount,” reads the letter. “Over the past year, the State has taken significant strides to bolster its cybersecurity defenses. To further protect Texans from potential cybersecurity threats, I am directing you to use every available resource to safeguard the state’s critical infrastructure and to assist local governments and school districts with their needs.”

READ FULL LETTER HERE