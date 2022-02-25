FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the most contentious political battles for the March 1 primary election is for the Republican nomination for Tarrant County Judge.

Former Fort Worth Mayor and Tarrant County Tax Assessor Betsy Price touted her experience and said it helps voters separate her from the other Republicans running. “They know me, they know my track record, they know what I’ve done, they know they can trust me. I’m a straight shooter. I’ll tell them the truth, though sometimes people don’t want to hear that.”

Former Tarrant County Republican Party Chair and former Farmers Branch Mayor Tim O’Hare said the county is becoming more politically competitive and he wants to keep it as the largest Republican county in the state. “I’m running because we are literally in a battle for the heart and soul of our country. Who we’re going to be as a nation and ground zero for that battle is Tarrant County. We are a target for Democrats.”

The seat became open after the current County Judge Glen Whitley announced last year he would retire when his term expires at the end of this year.

Both Price and O’Hare have sharply criticized the other in a flood of tv ads.

During our interview, O’Hare pointed to endorsements from former President Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz, and Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn.

O’Hare said he wants to cut the county property tax rate by 20 percent, offer a homestead exemption, and limit the size of government, but not law enforcement.

Price pointed to her endorsements from former Governor Rick Perry, Land Commissioner George P. Bush, and Whitley.

She said she’s focused on improving transportation, public education, public health and boosting economic development so the county can reduce the property tax burden on homeowners.

County Judge is a partisan office, and Price and O’Hare want voters to know their governing styles.

Price said, “I don’t want to bring Washington politics into Tarrant County. They need to know that we are going to work together and we’re going to get this job done on behalf of our citizens. Not give up our values but work together.”

O’Hare said, “I don’t think now is the time for Republicans to reach across the aisle. I think now is the time for Republicans to stand up and fight. I think what Republican primary voters in Tarrant County want and around the country for that matter, they want someone who is going to fight for their families.”

Jim Riddlesperger, Political Science Professor at TCU, said Price is well-known in the county. “She has some huge built-in advantages. On the other hand, the Republican Party in Tarrant County is a very conservative party, and O’Hare I think has the ear of the conservative wing of the Republican Party.”

Turnout he said will be key in determining whether there will be a runoff.

If so, it will be held Tuesday, May 24.

Two other Republicans campaigning for this race are Robert Trevor Buker, who’s worked in corrections and Byron Bradford, who’s now in business after serving in the military.

The Republican nominee will face the winner of the Democratic primary, either former Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair Deborah Peoples or Marvin Sutton, a retired Air Traffic Controller, in November.

