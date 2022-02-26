FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested a man on Wednesday, Feb. 23 who they say is their main suspect in the disappearance and death of Marissa Grimes.
Valerian W. Osteen, 24, had previously been arrested by Fort Worth Police on a domestic violence charge on Jan. 9, 2022. Police said Grimes, 26, was listed as the victim. Osteen bonded out of jail on Jan. 13, and an emergency protective order was issued that forbade him from contacting Grimes.
Almost a month later, on Feb. 12, Grimes was reported missing to the Arlington Police Department. On Feb. 21, Fort Worth patrol officers found a vehicle associated with the case and discovered information that led them to an address in the 5800 block of Locke Ave.
Officers tried to locate Grimes to no avail. They obtained and executed a search warrant for the Locke Ave. residence on Feb. 22, where they discovered evidence that a dead person was possibly located in or around the residence. They continued searching and eventually found a body underneath the residence.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office took possession of the body and later identified the deceased person as Grimes.
On Feb. 23, Osteen’s bond for the Jan. 2022 domestic violence charge was revoked and he was transferred to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office where he is now incarcerated without bond. Police said additional charges are expected.