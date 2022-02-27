DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto Police are investigating the late Saturday night shooting of a man and woman, both 17, in the 1400 block of Deborah Avenue.

On Feb. 26 at about 9:00 p.m., residents near the address called police to report a shooting. Officers began heading to the scene, but while on the way, the woman called police and told them she and her boyfriend had been shot and were now at a nearby gas station. Police took a detour to the gas station, where they provided basic medical treatment until EMS arrived.

Both victims were taken to a Dallas hospital. The male victim is reported to be in critical condition, while the female victim is in stable condition.

Police aren’t naming the victims, but have said the man lives in Dallas and the woman lives in Garland. It was not clear why the victims were in DeSoto, but investigators said they “have reason to believe that the meeting was pre-arranged.”

Detectives processed both crime scenes and are following up on leads concerning the suspects. They said they do not believe there is any immediate threat to the public.

If anyone has information related to this shooting that could potentially help the investigation, they are asked to contact the DeSoto PD’s Criminal Investigative Division at 469-658-3050.