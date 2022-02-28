CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Million Dollar Club continues to grow in 2022.
A person in Carrollton recently claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Extreme Cash.
The ticket was purchased at the Tom Thumb grocery store located at 4112 N. Josey Lane, in Carrollton.
This is the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game. The $1,000,000 Extreme Cash game offers more than $128.3 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.53.