FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Metaverse.

If you haven’t heard of it already, you’re about to get a lesson.

So what is it?

How do you visit?

We visited the Metaverse with the help of ForwardXP, a North Texas gaming company, to answer those questions and more.

“You can work, you can travel. You can hang out with friends and family. You can go to a movie, you can see a concert, you can go to a museum. Basically anything you do in the real world right now in real life, you will start to do in these digital worlds,” Steve Nix, CEO at ForwardXP said.

Essentially the Metaverse is a virtual world you can enter using a virtual reality headset.

For our experiment, we visited one of Facebook’s, or Meta’s, Horizon meeting rooms.

Nix says these rooms are perfect for anyone sick of the average Zoom call.

Coworkers and friends can join you from across the nation, either through virtual reality or even Zoom.

Once inside the Metaverse, you are given an avatar body to design and dress.

With it you are able to walk, write, talk and move just as you would in real life.

“You can change seats if you’d like to. You can walk around the room, go up to the white board,” said Nix.

Nix says the Metaverse isn’t just for work and play, but has vast potential in education.

Students can take field trips, like visiting museums, using virtual reality.

And for those wanting to travel the world, shop or even attend concerts, the Metaverse provides an immersive and interactive experience that feels very real.

Virtual reality is also used in healthcare, helping surgeons train for complex surgeries.

Forward XP is also developing modules for companies to use while training their employees on complex machines.

And though fascinating, Nix says there are concerns about privacy and security in the Metaverse that are being ironed out.

“There can be a situation where somebody comes up to you and says something uncomfortable or is inappropriate. And fortunately, the major platforms have taken this extremely seriously. It’s easy to go ahead and just block that user.”

Users can set personal boundaries and mute conversations of others, while some platforms have parental control settings.

Nix says there’s a lot of investment in this space right now and it’s growing every day.

Companies are making the VR glasses sleeker and more compact.

“We really will see those glasses where eventually you are not dependent on your phone at all. Eventually I think people will be like ‘what were cell phones?’ Because you know, your communication is going to be based on AR glasses or contact lenses.”

Nix says there’s already companies working on that technology.

If you want to experience the Metaverse, it will cost you.

You’ll have to invest in a virtual reality headset yourself. But with it, there are already many worlds out there you can explore.