AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – For those of you testing your luck and playing the Texas Lottery, there’s now a new way to purchase tickets for some of the most popular games.

Powerball and Mega Millions players can now purchase new QuickTickets in the checkout lanes at all Texas Kroger stores. The QuickTicket conceals pre-printed Quick Pick numbers under a removable scratch surface, thus combining the Powerball and Mega Millions draw games with the feel of a scratch ticket.

The QuickTicket is available in $4 and $10 price points for both games; like a gift card, it has no value until it is purchased and activated at a cash register. Power Play and Megaplier add-on features are not available for purchase on QuickTickets.

To play, a QuickTicket can be purchased at a Kroger store and will be activated by the clerk at the cash register (similar to a gift card) without using an actual lottery terminal. Once the ticket is purchased the Quick Pick numbers are entered into the next available Powerball or Mega Millions drawing and the player can scratch the ticket to see what those numbers are.

“Texas continues to be the industry leader in providing ‘in-lane’ lottery solutions to meet our players where they are – in the checkout lanes of the stores they frequent,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “

QuickTicket prizes of up to and including $599 may be claimed at any Texas Kroger store location, any Texas Lottery retailer or any Texas Lottery claim center.