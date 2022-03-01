Campaign 2022Texas Primary Election Results
By CBSDFW.com Staff
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 2-year-old boy was critically burned by hot grease at an apartment in Plano the night of March 1.

Firefighters received the call at 8 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Park Boulevard.

The boy had burns over 30% of his body, including his face.

He was taken to the Parkland Hospital burn unit in Dallas.

Plano fire investigators said the incident was an accident and the child’s injuries are non-life threatening.

