MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Mesquite will soon implement improvements to several local parks.
READ MORE: Ken Paxton Appears Headed For Runoff In GOP Primary For Texas Attorney General, But Against Who?
The Mesquite City Council passed several items during the Feb. 21 council meeting to allow for funding for new parks and upgrades to existing parks.
“We are looking for what’s best for the city and for each particular district, working together,” said Mayor Daniel Aléman, Jr. “We are doing something in each of the council districts to help continue to build the quality of life for the citizens in Mesquite and their children.”READ MORE: 'I Stand With Ukraine,' Russian Business Owner In North Texas Says Sanctions Impacting Him, Not Putin
Mesquite’s first splash pad was approved and will be built at Clay Mathis Park. This project will enhance the park by constructing a spray pad with shade structures, additional parking, a new restroom building and updated playground equipment, according to a news release.
The new Copeland Park will be located on 11-acres of undeveloped land at Creek Crossing Road and Mesquite Valley Road. Phase one will begin early spring with construction of a leash-free zone dog park, including a parking lot and restroom building. The three-acre dog park is anticipated to open late fall.
The City Council has approved funding to improve park areas, many beginning spring 2022. A lighted basketball court and new playground equipment will be added to Latimore Park. A lighted Futsal court, refreshed basketball courts, and more are slated for Motley and McWhorter Parks.MORE NEWS: Beto O'Rourke Set To Face Gov. Greg Abbott In November General Election