NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For a nice change of pace, CBS 11 meteorologists are watching a gradual warming trend bringing a mild stretch of spring weather for the workweek.

Happy Fat Tuesday, Election Day, and first day of meteorological spring!

The North Texas forecast remains very tranquil. Expect more sunshine, dry conditions and low humidity today.

It will be a very mild day with above average high temperatures — in the low 70s. There will be increasing high-level clouds through the afternoon.

By the weekend, we’ll be monitoring our next rain chances, but it doesn’t look to be a washout. The best chance of scattered showers and storms will be on Sunday, with rain tapering off by Monday.

The Metroplex will see a temperature swing as we go from 70s this weekend to 50s by the start of next week.