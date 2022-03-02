ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Since Major League Baseball has yet to reach a new collective bargaining agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association, regular season games are being cancelled and not made up.

So far, the first two series of the 2022 season are not going to be played and the Rangers announced fans who’ve bought tickets can either exchange them for tickets to a future game or get a refund.

The Rangers were set to host the New York Yankees to start the season (Mar. 31 – Apr. 3) and then travel to the Miami Marlins (Apr. 4 – April. 6).

“The Rangers are very disappointed that we are not able to start the 2022 regular season as scheduled, and we apologize for the inconvenience this causes you. Major League Baseball is working to get the game back on the field as soon as possible,” the Rangers said in a news release.

If you purchased individual tickets to a cancelled 2022 Texas Rangers game at Globe Life Field through texasrangers.com, a full refund will be automatically processed to the method of payment used at time of purchase, including service fees (if applicable).

No action is needed to start the refund process.

If you purchased individual tickets for the originally scheduled 2022 regular season opener on Thursday, March 31 against the New York Yankees, those tickets will be valid for the Rangers’ 2022 home opener, when that date has been determined. Fans holding tickets for March 31 may also exchange those tickets for another 2022 game or receive a full refund.

2022 season ticket holders with full, half, or 20-game plans will be contacted by their individual ticket sales representatives to discuss their options, which include receiving a credit for cancelled games, which can be used for future 2022 game purchases including individual, group, and nightly suite rental tickets or 2023 season ticket renewals or receiving a refund for cancelled games.

For more information, click here or call 972RANGERS.

“We thank you for your patience and can’t wait to see you Globe Life Field in 2022,” the Rangers said.