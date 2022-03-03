AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest addition to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is a man from Cleburne with a long criminal record associated with a notorious white supremacist gang.

David Daniel Boone, 47, is a member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas who has been wanted since October 2020 when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation. In Feb. 2021, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office also issued warrants for Boone’s arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation.

Boone’s criminal history spans back to 2004, when he was sentenced to nine months in prison for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The following year, Boone was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to two years in prison. In 2008, he was convicted of possession with intent to deliver and sentenced to 40 years in prison before being released on parole in 2014.

Boone is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 215 pounds and has tattoos on his chest, back, both arms, both wrists and his fingers. In addition to Cleburne, Boone has ties to Hood County. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest and guarantee that all tips will be anonymous.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Tipsters will be provided with a tip number instead of using their name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

DPS said nobody should try to apprehend any of these fugitives as they are considered armed and dangerous.