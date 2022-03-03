Beau Rosen, 35, of McKinney (credit: Collin County Police Department)
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit arrested Beau Rosen, 35, of McKinney on March 2.
READ MORE: H-E-B Breaks Ground On New 118,000-Square Foot Store In McKinney
They said Rosen communicated with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl. Within the first 20 minutes of the conversation, Rosen allegedly made clear his intention to meet and engage in sexual activity. He asked several times if the female was 15 years old and expressed a desire to meet later that afternoon. Within less than an hour of their first text exchange, Rosen arrived at the meet location, a local park, where he was arrested by deputies.READ MORE: Aryan Brotherhood Gang Member Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List
He’s charged with online solicitation of a minor.MORE NEWS: Warm, Dry Weather Continues Across North Texas -- Until The Weekend Of Course!
Rosen is currently being held in the Collin County Detention Facility.