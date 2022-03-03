DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials arrested quadruple homicide suspect Michael Lenoire in Frisco on March 2.
READ MORE: Evacuation Underway As Smoke Reportedly Coming From 2nd Floor Of Crowley Courts Building In Downtown Dallas
Lenoire was wanted out of Multnomah County, Oregon for his alleged role in the crime in addition to other armed offenses.
He was transferred to the Denton County Jail where he’s currently being held without bail pending extradition to Oregon.READ MORE: Protestor Hospitalized After Reportedly Being Struck By UNT Police Vehicle
U.S. Marshals assisted the Denton County Sheriff’s Office with the fugitive investigation.
MORE NEWS: Former Dallas Preschool Teacher Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Purchasing Child Pornography