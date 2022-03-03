DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Republican Party of Texas spokesman said Thursday 3rd District Congressman Van Taylor is working through the legal process to withdraw his name from the primary runoff ballot one day after he announced he is suspending his reelection campaign because he had an affair.

Taylor has until March 16 to file paperwork with the state party to remove his name from the ballot.

A campaign spokesman didn’t return our email seeking comment.

Congressman Taylor was forced into the Republican primary runoff Tuesday night against former Collin County Judge Keith Self.

Then Wednesday, Taylor announced he wouldn’t continue his run and would serve the rest of his term which ends at the end of the year.

In an interview Thursday, Self said he received a call from the Congressman. “We were stunned of course, and our prayers are with the Taylor family because this is something that transcends politics. I just think Van did the honorable thing to focus on his family and we wish him the best.”

In a note to supporters Wednesday, Taylor said, “I want to apologize for the pain I have caused with my indiscretion, most of all to my wife Anne and our three daughters. For months, Anne and I have been working to repair the scars left by my actions.”

He said he is now having similar conversations with his daughters.

Self said Taylor offered to help introduce him around the Congressional district, in Collin and Hunt Counties.

During redistricting, the district became more Republican.

Self said he will wait for Taylor to withdraw his name from the primary runoff ballot. “I do expect him to do that. We did not have that particular detailed conversation, but he was very clear he was not going to continue his run and that he would support my transition to the environment.”

He will face Democrat Sandeep Srivastava in the general election in November.

The allegations against Taylor first came to light in an article by the conservative website Breitbart.

The woman who claimed to have the affair with Taylor declined comment when we went to her Plano home Thursday afternoon.

The Dallas Morning News reported the woman contacted another primary candidate in this race, Suzanne Harp, last week.

Harp’s campaign did not return an email seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

Taylor did not receive an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

He attracted four primary challengers who criticized his decision to support a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A bill to create the commission failed and instead the Democratic-controlled House created a select committee to investigate the attack.

Taylor spent more than $760,000 in tv ads in the DFW market.

When asked about an endorsement from the former president, Self said, “We did seek his support and endorsement. As you know, he chose not to endorse in this race. We would welcome the endorsement.”