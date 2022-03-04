WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Boyd Specialties, LLC, a Colton, Calif. establishment, is recalling 1,634 pounds of ready-to-eat jerky products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The multiple jerky products were produced on February 23, 2022.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 40269” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
The problem was discovered by FSIS during follow-up procedures after a routine product sample confirmed positive for Listeria monocytogenes. There aren't any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.
Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. People in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.
These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.