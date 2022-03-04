ENNIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Jose Gustavo Garcia Rodriguez, 28, of Ennis, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
“I am pleased with the jury’s verdict and proud of my entire trial team. This office is committed to protecting the most vulnerable, which are our children,” said Ellis County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery.
During the Fall and Spring of 2016/2017, Rodriguez sexually abused the 10-year-old victim two or more times during a period longer than thirty days. He sexually abused her both in his Ennis home and in his car.
In 2018, the child told teachers and a counselor at her school and they reported the abuse to Child Protective Services and the police. After investigation, the Ennis Police Department arrested Garcia-Rodriguez. He admitted to officers that he touched the child sexually on one occasion.
After a week-long jury trial, on March 1, 2022, the jury convicted Garcia-Rodriguez of the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, a 1st degree felony with a special punishment range of 25 years to life. The jurors were particularly moved by the victim's courage in testifying. They set punishment at 25 years and Garcia-Rodriguez was sentenced on March 4, 2022.
He will have to serve the full 25 years for the offense with no possibility of parole.