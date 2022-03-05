FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Happy Saturday! I hope you were able to soak up some sunshine and grab a snack like my pups Comet and Watson. It was a great afternoon to get outside, but we have rain and storms on the way to wrap up the weekend.

We will be dodging showers throughout the daytime tomorrow, with some afternoon storms possible mainly north of I-20. Our daytime storms are expected to remain below severe limits, but overnight we could see some storms produce damaging wind gusts and large hail. They will develop along a cold front moving through North Texas.

The area most favored for severe development is northeast of DFW highlighted in yellow, with a slight risk for those locations.

Temperatures tomorrow afternoon are still in the upper 70s and southerly winds remain 15-25 mph with gusts 35-40 mph.

Any lingering showers around daybreak Monday will head east with strong northerly winds developing behind the front and ushering in a colder airmass. So don’t put away the cold weather clothes just yet; highs are only in the 50s Monday, but winds will make for a blustery morning.

After a chilly start to the work week with mornings once again in the 30s, we are back to the 70s Thursday afternoon. But as this is Texas, our warm up is short lived and another front slides through the area knocking our temperatures back to the 50s for Friday and Saturday. Oh and the cherry on top is spring forward next weekend! We LOSE an hour of sleep, so Monday will be extra fun 😊