DFW Will See Cloudy, Windy, & Humid Weekend Weather With Storm Chances Increasing SundayHope you're enjoying the warm weather because over the next few days North Texas will see several changes in advance of a strong cold front arriving overnight on Sunday.

Warm, Dry Weather Continues Across North Texas -- Until The Weekend Of Course!In the 9:00 a.m. hour temperatures were already warming into the upper 50s and low 60s and we’re on track to see highs top out near 80° this afternoon.

A Near Perfect Forecast With Warmer Temperatures Across North TexasGet outside and enjoy the mild, sunny workweek weather that will bring above average warmth to North Texas.