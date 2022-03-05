DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A pedestrian died on southbound I-35E in Denton early on Mar. 5 after they were hit by at least two cars, police believe.
At about 4:20 a.m., Denton Police and Fire responded to a crash in the 2400 block of southbound I-35E following multiple 911 calls reported a deceased individual in the roadway. One of the callers said he had hit a pedestrian near the Buc-ee's Boulevard exit.
When investigators arrived, they determined that the pedestrian had stopped their vehicle on the right shoulder of the interstate and exited it for an unknown reason. The pedestrian apparently walked into the right lane of traffic and was struck by a vehicle before being run over by at least one other vehicle.
Police said both of the drivers involved are cooperating with the investigation and that they have not yet positively identified the pedestrian.
All lanes were reopened later that morning.