ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Being right next to the water didn’t stop an Arlington apartment complex’s pool house from going up in flames on Mar. 5.
Some time before 6:00 a.m., the Arlington Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the TwentyOne15 apartments near the 2100 block of Park Springs Circle. The first unit that arrived found that a single story pool house had caught on fire and requested a second-alarm response.
Nearby units were evacuated as a response, but the department said that no injuries were reported and that the fire was successfully extinguished using the resources on scene. No word on if any units were damaged.
Fire officials said they are still investigating the cause of the fire, but noted that it did not appear “suspicious or intentional.”