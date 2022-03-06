DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after a house in Denton caught fire on Mar. 6.
The Denton Fire Department (DFD) received a call about a structure fire at a home in the 2300 block of Royal Acres at about 1:55 p.m. Within two minutes, a Denton fire engine and ambulance were on scene and reported heavy smoke coming from the back of the house. A neighbor told crews that the owner’s car was present and that he was still in the house.READ MORE: High Gas Prices Hurting Local Businesses Reliant On Delivery
When fire crews made entry, they found the house was full of piles of objects that made fire attack and searching extremely difficult. A male victim in his 60s was found in a back bedroom that was full of heavy smoke but no fire.
The man was pulled from the house, and DFD crews began performing CPR. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and arrived there in critical condition with a pulse.READ MORE: Marginal Risk Of Strong To Severe Storms Later Tonight As Cold Front Moves In
DFD fire investigators were called and began to investigate. Because of the critical condition of the victim, the Denton County Arson Task Force was called in for an independent investigation. Currently, it appears the fire was accidental.
DFD officials said they would release an update on the man’s condition and fire’s cause tomorrow afternoon.MORE NEWS: Dallas Police Searching For Critical Missing Person Stanley Blanton