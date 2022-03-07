DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Kelcy Warren, the former CEO of Energy Transfer, has filed a lawsuit against the Democratic nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke.

Warren claims O’Rourke is publicly defaming and slandering him.

Warren is seeking more than $1 million in relief from O’Rourke.

O’Rourke announced the lawsuit Monday, March 7.

The 19-page lawsuit says Warren had sent a cease and desist letter to O’Rourke demanding he stop “hurling further defamatory falsehoods” against him, but that O’Rourke refused.

The lawsuit says, “…Defendant O’Rourke began a relentless and malicious attack on Warren by accusing him of serious crimes including extortion, bribery, and corrupt influence simply because Warren made a campaign contribution to Governor Abbott in June 2021 and is the former CEO of Energy Transfer. Defendant O’Rourke’s malicious statements about plaintiff Warren constitute defamation.”

During his news conference, O’Rourke said his campaign will use its own funds to defend him from the lawsuit.

Bloomberg reported last year that Warren’s company Energy Transfer made $2.4 billion during the February 2021 storm.

O’Rourke accused the company and others of making money illegally, but no company has been accused of any wrongdoing.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has been investigating whether any energy companies manipulated the market to make money during the storm.

The state says 246 people died during the winter freeze last year.

O’Rourke said he would not back down against Warren and his lawsuit.

“He is following through on his threat and he is going to try to take me to court, use his billions of dollars to try to shut me down and shut us up from telling the story of what happened to the people of Texas,” said O’Rourke.

In response, Governor Abbott’s campaign released a statement that says, “Our campaign is in no way involved in this lawsuit… Beto O’Rourke continues hiding his support for the Green New Deal, which would kill hundreds of thousands of good-paying energy jobs…”

O’Rourke recently toured the state and has made this issue a major part of his campaign.