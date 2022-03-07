FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying man who was found dead at 8201 Parkwood Hill Blvd.
They released an artist rendering of the man, whose body was found near a school on Dec. 26, 2021.
Police also shared photos of the man's shirt and tennis shoes he was wearing at the time of his death.
Anyone who recognizes him should call Fort Worth police at 817.392.4430.