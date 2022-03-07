CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:body, Crime, Death, Fort Worth, Parkwood Hill Blvd.

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying man who was found dead at 8201 Parkwood Hill Blvd.

If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police at 817.392.4430. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

They released an artist rendering of the man, whose body was found near a school on Dec. 26, 2021.

Police also shared photos of the man’s shirt and tennis shoes he was wearing at the time of his death.

Anyone who recognizes him should call Fort Worth police at 817.392.4430.

