FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Among the North Texans hoping to see President Joe Biden in Fort Worth on Tuesday was the family of Trevor Reed.

The Texas Marine has been imprisoned in Russia since 2019.

His family, who lives in Granbury, demonstrated outside the Resource Connection of Tarrant County where President Biden was speaking, calling it a “desperate effort” to try to catch his attention.

President Biden said last year he brought up Reed’s case in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House though turned down the Reeds’ request to meet with President Biden while he’s in town.

“We’re just asking for a few minutes, to plead with him, and let him have a view from outside that room, of all the educated advisors he’s dealing with,” said Joey Reed, Trevor’s father.

The Reeds said they spoke with their son last Friday and Monday for the first time since July 2021.

They said he has been sick in solitary confinement and his morale is falling.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn called on President Biden to meet with the family.

“Trevor Reed has been held in a Russian prison with little to no access to badly-needed health care or communication with his family, and his situation is only going to get worse given the political climate in Russia,” Cornyn said in a statement. “This Administration must do more to free Americans held hostage in Russia,” he added. “President Biden meeting with the Reed family while in Texas on a day he is touting the importance of caring for our veterans would be a welcome start.”