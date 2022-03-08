DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Deion Sanders shared an emotional Instagram post on March 8 where he described having two toes amputated while recovering from foot surgery.

“I told y’all we were gonna show it all in this documentary and that’s what this is. I got to warn ya This ain’t a pretty sight! I may have lost a couple soldiers in the battle but I never lost my faith in God! I endured a lot while I was in the hospital during our historic season but I am so thankful for GOD being there to help pull me through. I am so thankful for those who sent messages of faith and those who visited me during this troubling time,” he shared in part.

Sanders’ post previews an episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary with Barstool Sports and SMAC Productions showing his first look at his foot after surgery.

“The hardest thing of it all, was to look down there and understand once upon a time, you were this kind of athlete, and now you don’t even know if you’re going to walk… because all you feel is pain, and you just want to get out of this hospital,” he said.