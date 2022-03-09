DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Alan Wilson, 41, was arrested after answering an ad he thought a 14-year-old seeking babysitting jobs placed with an offer of money for sex.
The ad, which was actually placed by undercover investigators, said the teen needed money for summer camp. Wilson allegedly started texting the undercover investigator on March 3, and soon after their initial exchange, he made clear his intention to meet for the purpose of having sex.
Investigators said Wilson told the teen he'd pay her $600 for sex. He then told her to take a Lyft and meet him at a local Home Depot parking lot later that night. Wilson was arrested by deputies when he arrived at the meet location.
Wilson was charged with online solicitation of a minor and soliciting prostitution of a person less than 18 years of age.
He's currently being held in the Collin County Detention Facility on a $450,000 bond.