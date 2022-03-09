DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Darius Fields has been sentenced to 55 years in prison on Wednesday, March 9 for his involvement in the 2017 death of a 13-year-old girl.
Fields, a drug trafficker who was implicated in the kidnapping of Shavon Randle, was found guilty Tuesday of organized criminal activity.
Randle's body was found in an abandoned home in Oak Cliff.
Fields is already serving 18 years in federal prison for kidnapping her in April 2018.
Prosecutors said in 2017, Fields planned the kidnapping of Randle after one of her family members stole $250,000 worth of marijuana from him.