FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Flu is now a larger concern than COVID-19 in some parts of Texas, with the virus spreading more significantly than it has since before the beginning of the pandemic.

Positive tests for influenza are at about 15% in Tarrant County, prompting County Health Director Vinny Taneja to tell county leaders this week that anyone feeling sick is now more likely to have flu, than COVID-19.

“I don’t want to say it’s (COVID-19) not an issue, but it’s less of an issue,” said Taneja. “It’s secondary. Flu is the main thing.”

Statewide surveillance data shows during the last full week of February about 14% of tests for flu came back positive, the highest percentage so far this season.

Spread has been increasing since about the second week of January. Almost all of the cases have been for Influenza A.

Cook Children’s Medical Center said it had 173 cases of flu in the last week.

The number isn’t significant compared to large outbreaks in the past, according to Director of Urgent Care for Cook, Dr. Kara Starnes, but its notable after two years where flu wasn’t much of a concern.

The young patients coming in look sicker than they did with COVID-19, and carry higher fevers, Starnes said, but few cases are severe and most kids are able to get better at home.

“Over the age of two, no chronic medical problems, not having difficulty breathing, they’re drinking well, then you can monitor at home for a few days and if symptoms aren’t improved you can bring them in,” she said.

Strep has also been making a return, Starnes said.

While March may seem late in the season for respiratory viruses, she said it wouldn’t be unusual to see things linger in April before dropping off during the warmer months.