NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texans are sharing their thoughts on how they are coming with near record-high gas prices.

Wesley Speelman told CBSDFW on Facebook, “Honestly, if companies initiated work from home again, even for like 2-3 weeks, it would be enough to offset gas prices. Oil prices would tank and gas prices would follow.”

Ottie Bowens shared a picture showing $3.99 for unleaded at the Whip In at Garden Ridge At Valley Parkway in Lewisville.

John Stephens commented on the CBSDFW Facebook page it’s not just high gas prices he’s concerned about.

“…The bigger picture is that as the price of fuel rises so does the cost of transportation of goods. This will lead to higher prices across the board,” he said.

Deborah Gant lamented how the high gas prices are changing her life, calling herself “grounded” except for going to work.

“Normally, I throw 20 bucks into my tank a couple of times a week! I filled up to the top before it goes any higher! It cost $70.00 😳 Now I’m grounded! I can’t go anywhere but work,” she said.

Rich Perez told CBSDFW on Twitter, “I’m glad I invested in a four-cylinder sedan” instead of a “gas guzzler.”

Inez Salazar summed it up on Facebook simply saying, “I need a big time raise.”