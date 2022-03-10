DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Across the country, states and cities are easing COVID mask requirements, but the Transportation Security Administration is extending its requirement at least one more month.
This month, with Spring Break travel, it estimates the average daily passenger count will reach 90% of pre-pandemic levels.
"It's perfectly fine with me," traveler Rosalind Welch said. "I think it just causes less confusion. Especially when you're traveling inside of a small plane, a small area with recycled air."
“I’ll keep it off and kind of stay away, but people do look at you like uh.. or at least I feel like that’s what they’re thinking.. but no it’s not my favorite,” traveler Yvonne Holguin said.
The TSA said it will be working with the CDC to help create a framework to revise its policies on masks.
“If we see another spike it’s going to be harder to get people to wear masks again and it’s flu season so I’m sure the hospitals could use a break,” traveler Marty Muloski said.