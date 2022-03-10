DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) — The University of North Texas men’s basketball team has secured their 3rd straight conference championship. And starring in the lead role for the ‘Mean Green’ — Tylor Perry!

No, not that Tyler Perry. The Tylor with an ‘O’, who is a just a skosh bit younger.

“If I had a dollar for every time, I’d probably be touching as much money as he got right now,” Tylor joked. “I actually want to meet him one day. I hope he see’s this and I want to meet him one day.”

UNT’s Tylor Perry claims his fame on the basketball court. He’s less than 6 feet tall, but when the game is on the line no one stands taller.

“I want the ball in my hands at the end of the game,” he said. “My coaches and teammates they believe in me. And for them to have that type of confidence in me, it’s hard not to be confident in myself.”

This season, Tylor has made game winning shot, after game winning shot, after game winning shot.

UNT head basketball Coach Grant McCasland recalled, “When he first got here I had to literally yell at him. I called his dad and said like ‘he’s going to have to shoot more.’ And I would tell him ‘we’re gonna lose if you don’t shoot more.’ He came here and he wanted to be apart of the team and he wanted to be a complimentary piece, but we needed him to be more of a focal point.”

The regular season is over. It’s tournament time and every shot is magnified, but don’t look for Tylor to shy away from the big moments.”You gotta want those moments. You gotta want what comes with it. And so I know the consequences of making and missing,” he said. “I just take it all in. I try to stay level headed. I try to stay balanced in the moment… try not to get too high or get too low.”