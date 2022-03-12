DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man has been charged with murder after he allegedly killed another man in broad daylight on Mar. 8.
Police allege that at about 10:00 a.m. that day, Charles Albert Edgette, 24, was seen assaulting David Allegro, 57, outside of a house garage in the 8100 block of Forest Hills Boulevard. Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene soon after, and transported the victim to an area hospital.
There, medical personnel discovered Allegro had been shot. He was put on life support, but on Mar. 10 succumbed to his injuries.
Through their investigation, police determined that Edgette was their main suspect, and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force was tasked with apprehending him.
He was taken into custody, where a magistrate will set his bond.
Police have not discussed any possible motives.