DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After two years, Dallas’ annual St. Patrick’s Day parade returned to Greenville Avenue.
"It brings the community together. It's just a great [celebration] for the city of Dallas," Eva Lopez said
The parade and festival marks the largest one-day event not attached to a football game in Dallas. It usually brings out more than 100,000 people a year, and its expected to bring a major boost to the economy
"Many businesses, restaurants, bars, are all owned by local people in the community," the Chair of Greenville Avenue Area Business Association, Kevin Vela said. "They sell more in one day than they might in some other month throughout the year. So, to not have this day for the last couple of years has been really hard for them and we are really excited that its back."
While most look forward to the beads, the dancing and fun. For one family this parade means so much more. It represents a tradition 30 years in the making.
“We all met, and we’ve been doing the Greenville parade ever since,” Denise Oehlerts said.
This year their group is missing a few members. They passed away over the last two years, but they say they will continue to ride in their honor
The real St. Patrick’s day is March 17th. Proceeds from this year’s parade will go towards helping graduating seniors in DISD.