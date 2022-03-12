FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Get ready to spring forward! Tonight is the night! Our clocks will magically jump ahead one hour overnight, meaning one less hour of sleep. Or more optimistically, sunshine sticking around later in the day!

And boy is our Sunday looking stupendous! It starts off a bit chilly with temperatures in the mid/upper 30s.

But our afternoon will actually be seasonal! You may have forgotten what it is SUPPOSED to be like this time of year, and I am happy to help you remember. Afternoon temperatures should be in the upper 60s, and wouldn’t you know it, that is EXACTLY what is in store for our Sunday! Hit those trails!

Just remember: there is a Fire Weather Watch west of I-35. So NO burning. Southerly winds will be 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 or more. Our pollen count is also going up, so keep the allergy medicine close by.

Then we are keeping an eye on Monday afternoon’s cold front. The slight risk remains for areas east of I-35. This is one model’s timing for the storms. But we are still a little ways out, so it may change a bit.

Some great days ahead next week. A bit more spring-like as opposed to winter-like. THRILLED about that!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend! The pups and I will be soaking up some sun! Well, if we manage to get off the couch and turn the TV off. It’s 50/50 right now.