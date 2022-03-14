GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A car and a tractor trailer collided on a Grand Prairie highway, killing two people on Monday.
It happened around noon on Highway 287 southbound between SH 360 and Prairie Ridge.
That section of the highway was closed for approximately five hours.
Police said the driver of a tractor trailer was traveling southbound on US 287, approaching congested traffic due to highway construction.
The driver, failing to control speed, collided with three other vehicles in the construction congestion.
The drivers of two of the vehicles, both men, were pronounced deceased on the scene.
Occupants from the third vehicle were not injured.
The identity of the two deceased will be released by the Ellis County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin have been notified.
This crash remains under investigation.