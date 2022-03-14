Tornado In Fannin County; Thunderstorms Drop Lots Of Hail On Parts Of North TexasPea to walnut-sized hail fell in parts of North Texas Monday evening as storms rolled in from east to west.

Quick Moving System Will Spark Scattered Storms, Some Possibly Severe, Across MetroplexOne week we're talking winter weather and the next week we're in the throes of spring, with the potential for severe storms.

Spring Weather Is Finally Here As Our Clocks Spring Forward TonightWe might be losing that precious hour of sleep tonight, but at least it finally feels like spring in North Texas! Here's your weekend forecast and more.