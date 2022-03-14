NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One week we’re talking winter weather and the next week we’re in the throes of spring, with the potential for severe storms.
CBS 11 Meteorologists are watching as a quick moving storm system makes its way to North Texas. It is expected to spark scattered, strong-severe storms for the Metroplex and points east between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.Dallas ISD Offering Meals For Students In Need During Spring Break
A cold front is set to swing through the region Monday evening. Along the front, scattered storms are likely to develop sometime between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The best chance for storms will be right around the Interstate-35 corridor.Pete Davidson And 5 Paying Customers Headed To Texas To Fly On Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket
The storms will likely increase in coverage as they roll east through the evening. The main threat from the storms across DFW will be large hail — up to golf ball size. The main threat for counties to the east will be damaging winds — up to 60 mph.MORE NEWS: Sleep Week: Safe Sleep With A New Baby
After tonight’s quick round of storms, we’re in for a quiet, beautiful Tuesday with low humidity and slightly lower temperatures.