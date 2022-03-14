NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple North Texans share images of a tornado that passed through Leonard in Fannin County Monday evening, March 14.

Michael Reid shared a video on Facebook.

Mark Buchanan shared a photo of the tornado west of Leonard.

CBS 11 photojournalist Manuel Villelais reported some tornado damage in Fannin County a few miles west of Leonard.

It mainly consisted of some sheet metal in trees and a few buildings damaged.

There were no reports of injuries.

Pea to walnut-sized hail also fell in parts of North Texas Monday evening as storms rolled in from east to west.

Some heavy bands of it rolled through between 5:30 and 7:00 p.m.

Mike Hanson in Prosper shared a photo of a handful of hail.

Dina M. showed off hail about an inch in diameter collected in Frisco.

Some folks, including Amber Puga and Rendell Barnes, shared video as the hail was coming down in Dallas.

@itsbrainey You can see some of the pea-sized hail on my patio at The Village Dallas @ScottPadgettCBS pic.twitter.com/YKmshHMkS8 — Amber Puga MS ⚧🏳️‍⚧️🇲🇽🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@amber_puga) March 14, 2022

Hail storm in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/L5pQ6KXdnn — Rendell Barnes (@DetroitFan09) March 14, 2022

Tori Westminster shared video of a strong hail storm that popped up suddenly in Rockwall County around 6:30 p.m.

Freak hail storm. I feel like winter doesn’t know what it wants to do this year! This is out my front door and it was 60 degrees all day!#WritingCommunity how do I work this into my #WIP? 🤣 #amwriting #suspense pic.twitter.com/Cu2PsasGGF — Tori Westminster 🇺🇦 (@TCWestminster) March 14, 2022

At this point, there have been no reports of serious damage.

A little earlier, Villela shared an image of a rainbow from Melissa in Collin County.

And CBS 11 reporter Nick Starling shared a rainbow shot from Fort Worth.