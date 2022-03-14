First Alert Weather SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 10PM | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
By CBSDFW.com Staff
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple North Texans share images of a tornado that passed through Leonard in Fannin County Monday evening, March 14.

Michael Reid shared a video on Facebook.

Mark Buchanan shared a photo of the tornado west of Leonard.

Tornado in Fannin County (credit: Mark Buchanan)

CBS 11 photojournalist Manuel Villelais reported some tornado damage in Fannin County a few miles west of Leonard.

It mainly consisted of some sheet metal in trees and a few buildings damaged.

There were no reports of injuries.

Pea to walnut-sized hail also fell in parts of North Texas Monday evening as storms rolled in from east to west.

Some heavy bands of it rolled through between 5:30 and 7:00 p.m.

Mike Hanson in Prosper shared a photo of a handful of hail.

Hail in Prosper (credit: Mike Hanson)

Dina M. showed off hail about an inch in diameter collected in Frisco.

Hail in Frisco (credit: Dina M.)

Some folks, including Amber Puga and Rendell Barnes, shared video as the hail was coming down in Dallas.

Tori Westminster shared video of a strong hail storm that popped up suddenly in Rockwall County around 6:30 p.m.

At this point, there have been no reports of serious damage.

A little earlier, Villela shared an image of a rainbow from Melissa in Collin County.

Rainbow in Melissa (credit: Manuel Villela (CBS 11)

And CBS 11 reporter Nick Starling shared a rainbow shot from Fort Worth.

 

