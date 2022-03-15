FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been talked about for a while, but Tuesday night, March 15, the city of Forney made it official: An H-E-B grocery store is coming to town.
The city council approved the site plan.
The new store will be behind the RaceTrac and McDonald’s at the corner of FM 548 and FM 1641.
The city said it will release more details soon.
H-E-Bs are popping up across North Texas as stores in Frisco and Plano are set to open in the fall.
H-E-B has more than 420 stores in Texas and Mexico according to the company’s website and has been in business since 1905.