By CBSDFW.com Staff
WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent beginning in November 2023, a significant leap forward in the push to ensure an extra hour of sunlight at the end of the day all year round.

The bill, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, earned 17 cosponsors from both parties in the upper chamber and was passed by unanimous consent.

Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, has long been a proponent of making the clock change permanent and led the push to pass the bill.

“The good news is if we can get this passed, we don’t have to keep doing this stupidity anymore,” Rubio said on the Senate floor. “Hopefully this is the year that this gets done and, pardon the pun, but this is an idea whose time has come.”

