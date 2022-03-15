DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Spring Break is a time when kids can celebrate a recess from the classroom but it can also be a time when powerful lessons are learned.

Dr. Linda Silver, CEO of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, explains, “Kids who are participating in these activities that we’ve got going on… they don’t even realize necessarily that they’re doing science and technology. They just think they’re having fun.”

Who wouldn’t have fun with all the interactive options at the Perot Museum? It’s especially fun when the museum comes to you.

J.C. Bigornia is a technical truck manager with the Perot Museum and admits, “I wish that something like this was available when I was a kid. I think that a lot of kids learn best out of school, in these informal learning situations. And I think that you don’t know the impact you’re gonna have with a kid at something like this… showing them the possibilities.”

Life is full of possibilities and there’s no better example than Perot in the Park. All week, through Friday at Klyde Warren Park, the museum is hoping to build on kids’ interest in STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Math] activities.

Second grader Catherine Maldonado learned as she enjoyed a simple pleasure. “I like building things and the Legos like, they build each other. So I like the Legos.”

Needless to say, no child’s potential can truly be measured. “When they do science in school it can be a little bit scary, it can be intimidating. But no one flunks museums. So, I see them excited, interested, and brave.”

That last quality is reflected even when it comes to dinosaur bones. Little Catherine was fascinated. “They’re real and they have like sharp teeth,” she said.

Speaking of dinosaurs, my attempt at playing Mario Bros. with a young student, reminded me how young minds are the future.