AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Education Agency announced Tuesday, March 15, an immediate expansion of the Teacher Vacancy Task Force “to ensure equal representation of teachers and school system administrators.”

Launched last Thursday, March 10, the Teacher Vacancy Task Force is designed to better understand the significant staffing challenges facing Texas public schools and to make comprehensive recommendations to address these issues.

Originally, just two of the 28 members of the task force were teachers.

Following its first meeting, task force members recommended expanding membership to more classroom teachers across the state to ensure that the perspective of current classroom teachers was more fully represented and to inform future Task Force discussions and recommendations.

In response, TEA is expanding the task force to include an equal number of teachers and school system administrators.

Josue Torres of Forney, a 4th and 5th grade math teacher from Dallas ISD, will serve as chair of the task force.

The task force is also being organized into several workgroups to tackle the different challenges identified thus far.

“It is imperative that we include the insights and recommendations of current classroom teachers as the task force works to identify strong recommendations that can address the staffing shortages facing school systems across Texas”, said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “This expansion strengthens the Task Force and includes more perspectives as we work to find far-reaching solutions to these challenges.”

“I am honored for the opportunity to lead this Task Force focused on ensuring we have great teachers in every classroom,” added Task Force Chair Torres. “The reason I got into education is because I believe that a student’s zip code shouldn’t determine his or her fate, and this Task Force has the ability to recommend the needed changes and innovative solutions necessary to ensure all Texas students have access to the high-quality educators they deserve.”

